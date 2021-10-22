October 22, 2021

BIDENFLATION: House Democrats and rising energy prices.

With great excitement, House Democrats on the Government Oversight and Reform committee recently announced they will conduct a hearing on October 28th focused on climate change. It will feature senior leaders from BP, Chevron, Shell, Exxon, the American Petroleum Institute, and the Chamber of Commerce.

It’s not clear why the Democrats are excited about this hearing; the timing could not be worse.

Their intent is to haranguing oil companies and the Chamber about climate change, which no one outside of the Democratic donor ecosystem cares about. Moreover, multiple surveys have made it clear that approximately no one is willing to pay anything to address climate change.

Unfortunately for Democrats, however, the hearing is much more likely to wind up highlighting rising energy prices, which just about everyone – including Team Biden — cares about. Just last week, it was reported that senior officials in the Biden Administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and climate czar Gina McCarthy, have had conversations and meetings with oil and gas industry executives about how best to restrain price increases.

That seemed odd, given that the administration has spent its entire time in office trying to … increase the cost of energy.