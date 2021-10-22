October 22, 2021

LET’S GO BRANDON! Tides Turning? Boston Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ At ALCS.

There are two things you can know for certain about Boston: the people there are incredibly passionate about almost everything, and it is a firmly liberal city. That’s why what happened after Game 4 of the ALCS between the hometown Red Sox and the Houston Astros might come as a surprise.

Between chants of “F— A-rod” (former New York Yankees third baseman and Fox Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez) and “F— (Astros second baseman Jose) Altuve,” impassioned and clear chants of “F— Joe Biden” could be heard just outside of Fenway Park.

Now we all aren’t surprised when college campuses in the South break out in these cheers during football games (since the South tends to be conservative anyway), but a place like Boston joining in on the fun goes to show just how much our president’s approval has dropped in just nine short months.