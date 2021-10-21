October 21, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: Colin Powell’s Death the Latest Sign of the COVID Scam.

Colin Powell, a good man and a great American, has died. He had been suffering for years from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, as well as Parkinson’s disease, but according to the media (citing his family), the real cause of death was “complications” from—you guessed it—COVID-19, despite the fact that he was “fully vaccinated” and indeed was about to get a booster shot when his compromised immune system finally failed.

There will be accolades aplenty forthcoming for General Powell, a former secretary of state, who ably served both presidents Bush in various military and civilian capacities. But his death, coming as it does in the midst of our long political and biomedical wrangle over the severity of the threat posed by the CCP virus that causes COVID-19, once again focuses attention on the social and economic destruction the panic over the pandemic continues to cause.