FIGHT THE POWER: Sheriffs to Vaccine-Mandating Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Pound Sand. “Illinois sheriffs are declining to provide mutual aid to the Chicago Police Department, citing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and overall anti-police policies.”

