October 21, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: White House Knew About Letter That Compared Parents to Domestic Terrorists. National School Board Association collaborated with Biden administration, emails show.

Related: Republicans grill Biden’s AG Merrick Garland as he defends FBI school board memo, insists parents are entitled to protest and denies calling them domestic terrorists.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) pressed Garland on allegations that a ‘boy wearing a skirt’ raped and sexually harassed two girls at two different Loudoun County high schools, though Garland denied having knowledge of the case.

Asked whether the FBI was investigating the matter Garland said, ‘I don’t believe so but I don’t know.’

Videos of the alleged victim’s father being violently restrained by law enforcement at a Loudoun County schoolboard meeting after speaking out in fury went viral and sparked Republican outrage.

‘Attorney General do you believe that a father attending a meeting exercising his First Amendment rights and yes, getting angry, about whatever lies are being told about his daughter getting raped at the school he sent her to be educated in, that this is domestic terrorism – yes or no?’ Roy asked.

Garland, visibly weary, replied: ‘No, I do not think people getting angry at schoolboards for whatever reason constitute domestic terrorism. It’s not even a close question.’