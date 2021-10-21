October 21, 2021

DESPERATION SETS IN AS GLENN YOUNGKIN IS ACCUSED OF ‘ANTI-SEMITISM:’ “You might be asking why? The answer is because he dared to tell the truth about George Soros’ left-wing funding network propping up far-left radicals at the local level. This isn’t difficult. If you are attacking someone simply because they are Jewish, that is anti-Semitic. But it is not anti-Semitic to go after a politically active bundler of radical, left-wing politicians just because that person also happens to be Jewish by heritage. No one on the right is criticizing Soros because he’s Jewish.”