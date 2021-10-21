October 21, 2021

IT’S BEEN A BAD YEAR FOR ARKANSAS LAW: Arkansas law school dean accused of antisemitism by Jewish professor after Clinton clash. “In a written statement, Mr. Steinbuch said Ms. Beiner tried to complicate his professional life after he had a federal judge lecture his classes on days he could not attend while observing Jewish high holy days. Both Mr. Steinbuch and another Jewish professor, Joshua Silverstein, said Ms. Beinert has denied their requests to teach a constitutional law class, despite their seniority and credentials, the two said.”