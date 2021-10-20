October 20, 2021
K.C. JOHNSON: “The Return of Catherine Lhamon Is Another Biden Betrayal.” (She was confirmed as head of the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights today with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie vote.)
