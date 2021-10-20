October 20, 2021

HMMM: Translating Netflix CEO’s Shooting Down of Every Demand LGBT Employees are Making.

Sarandos was then asked if he’s willing to adopt a list of demands he’s going to receive from transgender employees. His response was very middle of the road, but beneath it was a lack of guarantee:

Going forward, I want to make sure that everyone understands that we are deeply committed to supporting artistic freedom with the creators who work at Netflix. We’re deeply committed to increase representation on screen and behind the camera, and we’ll always learn and improve on how to address these challenges as they arrive.

In other words, “I want more people to feel like they can make content for us to attract a variety of people to our platform so I’m probably not going to cave to many, if any, of these demands, some of which will undoubtedly be a demand to limit what kind of content can be on Netflix.”

Sarandos was told that his employees want a disclaimer to be put up ahead of Chappelle’s special in lieu of it being taken down. His response:

The content is age restricted already for language, and Dave himself gives a very explicit warning at the beginning of the show, so I don’t think it would be appropriate in this case.

Translation: “If you’re not a child then you should be able to work out for yourself if you want to view this content or not.”