BING WEST DOESN’T LIKE STANLEY MCCHRYSTAL’S NEW BOOK: A General Who Failed in War Assesses Risk. “General McChrystal was the prime leader in the Afghanistan nation-building effort that resulted in America’s catastrophic and total withdrawal. As the commander of more than 100,000 American and NATO troops, he insisted upon a fantastical strategy. . . . In denying the reality encountered by his own troops, McChrystal grotesquely overreached.”