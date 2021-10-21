October 21, 2021

EUGENE VOLOKH: Lawyers, Law Students, Law School Administrators, and Language: Yale Law School’s diversity miseducation.

But as importantly, we see Yale teaching the wrong lesson to students on the other side of the controversy: The lesson that, when you see a statement that has a bad connotation to you, the right thing to do is to ignore the reality of diversity—the reality that different people honestly perceive words to have different connotations—and instead immediately label the statement as “racist” and in need of addressing as “Discrimination and Harassment.”