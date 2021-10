I’VE SEEN THE LOCKDOWNS AND THE DAMAGE DONE: Goodbye Middle Class: 50 Percent Of All U.S. Workers Made $34,612.04 Or Less Last Year.

Income for the lower 50% was sharply up under Trump, which is a solid indicator of an incumbent president winning reelection.

The lockdowns changed that — even more more sharply — which, as far as I’m concerned, explains the lockdowns.