NETFLIX CEO CAVES TO OUTRAGE MOB: Netflix Co-CEO Says He ‘Screwed Up’ When Defending Dave Chappelle Special. ‘I should have recognized the fact that a group of our employees was really hurting,’ Ted Sarandos says in interview.

As Bari Weiss tweets, “‘Screwed up’ is about as close to ‘I apologize’ as one can get without apologizing. Also: the whole nature of this reply legitimizes the complaint. And the complaint is a kind of blackmail.”