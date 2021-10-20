«
»

October 20, 2021

I DIDN’T KNOW THIS BLOG WAS INCURABLY OPTIMISTIC:  It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter.

I will not put on a sweater. I will not lower my expectations. Let’s go Brandon. #teamheadsonpikes.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:33 am
