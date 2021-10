THE US MEDIA DOES NOT DESERVE TO BE COMPARED TO THE SOVIET PRESS OF OLD: American Press Goes Full Soviet.

The soviet journalists lived under threat of death and the inspection of censors. They still tried to convey in between the lines what the real truth was.

Our presstitutes perjure themselves for social prestige and pats on the back and invites to cocktail parties.

Comparing them to the writers for old time Pravda is like comparing prostitutes to rape victims.