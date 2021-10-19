October 19, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL: The name’s Steele, Chris Steele.

Still, as I said it is delicious, if for no other reason that Hulu and/or Steele have timed the interview to air just when the new James Bond movie premieres. What should we call this competing entertainment? ‘Lie Another Day’? ‘License to Lie’? ‘The Man with the Golden Showers’? I vote for ‘From Russia with Nonsense’, starring Steele, Chris Steele, Agent 000.

At the end of that stupid, wildly over-produced trailer, someone (Stuff-a-lot-of-notes?) says ‘I think that for better or worse Christopher Steele is going to be remembered as the spy who stepped out of the shadows.’ Nope. Steele, to the extent that he is remembered at all, will be known as the the silly, self-important stooge who tried and failed to take down the president of the United States by concocting, aggregating and disseminating a congeries of preposterous lies. An evil and malicious anti-Trump media bought, or pretended to buy it, in order to attack their great nemesis, the man who ripped the mask from their exalted countenances to expose the small, scabrous reality that lurked behind.