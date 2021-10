FASTER, PLEASE: Out: Brexit. In: Polexit. “All during the seemingly endless debate over Brexit, European leaders continued to warn the world of the dangers such a move could pose to the European Union. If Great Britain can leave, what’s to stop other countries from following them out the door? But when the dust finally settled and the Brits departed (mostly), it seemed as if the fever to split up the EU had faded a bit. But not entirely, as it turns out.”