October 19, 2021

KEEP POLITICS OUT OF THE CHURCHES, UNLESS IT’S FOR DEMOCRATS: Kylee Zempel reminds us of the incessant bleating during the Trump era about his support among “White Evangelicals” and “Separation of Church State:”

“It appeared over and over and over, with certain moments during Trump’s presidency and the 2020 campaign drawing out particularly vicious smears of Trump-supporting Christians generally. It emerged in the Never Trump movement when he became the GOP nominee and many faithful Christians decided they would vote for him.

“It happened during the Bible photo op outside St. John’s Church near the White House, a story that was lied about relentlessly by the corrupt media then used to smear Trump and his Christian supporters. It happened during the 2020 presidential race when Trump was juxtaposed with self-proclaimed Christians Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden. And it occurred nonstop after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, just to name a few.”

But none of that matters when it is Vice President Kamala Harris delivering a blatantly partisan appeal in 300 Virginia churches on behalf of fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s campaign to secure another four year term as Virginia’s Governor. Hypocrisy gets deeper and deeper in such precincts.

And since we’re on the subject of Harris, Curtis Hill, also writing for The Federalist, details what Harris won’t tell black voters on occasions like her Sunday McAuliffe appeal in Virginia.