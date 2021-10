SAN FRANCISCO CLOSES IN-N-OUT BURGER AFTER DEFYING CITY’S VACCINE RULE: “‘We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers,’ wrote [In-N-Out Burger’s Chief Legal and Business Officer, Arnie Wensinger].”

