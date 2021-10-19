October 19, 2021

CNN EDITOR CHRIS CILLIZZA’S CRINGE HOT TAKE ON COLIN POWELL’S PASSING GOES OVER LIKE A LEAD BALLOON:

In most cases my view on the passing of public figures is to, out of respect, let the grieving process roll through for the family for a while before I start assessing their legacy in a public forum. Obviously, others believe differently, which is fine. But one hot take given today in the aftermath of the announcement of Powell’s death rubbed people all kinds of the wrong way, and it came courtesy of CNN’s editor-at-large Chris Cillizza, who readers of his site well know is legendary for the hot takes he often gives that go over about as well as a lead balloon, not to mention his infamous and hilarious declaration in 2016 that read: “Let me say for the billionth time: Reporters don’t root for a side. Period.”

In a piece published this morning at CNN and which he shared on Twitter, Cillizza’s hot take on Powell, which he expounded on in his article, was to – get this – point out that “The Colin Powell Republican no longer exists in the Republican Party.”

Cillizza’s take was not received well by many people who responded to him in kind, wondering why he chose to give a take that was obvious to everyone and went without saying: