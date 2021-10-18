October 18, 2021

LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE: Instagram Alarm. Contrary to the claims of the Facebook “whistleblower,” the company’s internal research doesn’t prove that Instagram is toxic to teens. She has been lionized by mainstream journalists and politicians eager for an excuse to further censor online discourse — and determined to ignore the rigorous scientific evidence contradicting her claims, as I explain at City Journal. The current furor is the latest example of the Fredric Wertham effect, named after the instigator of the great comic-book scare in the 1950s.