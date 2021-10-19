October 19, 2021

HARI SELDON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Dark Pattern Explains Why So Few Roman Emperors Died of Natural Causes. “A staggering amount of Roman emperors did not die of natural causes. That’s not breaking news; it’s literally ancient history. But in those untimely and often violent deaths, scientists have now identified a new mathematical pattern: a power law that describes the fate of so many who died with an entire empire at their feet.”

To be honest, I’m not sure this “analysis” tells us anything that Gibbon didn’t know, actually.