#RESIST: ESPN Tries to Mandate Vaccine on Allison Williams Despite ‘Advanced Maternal Age,’ She Quits. “I know a little something about this, having once spent nine months on pins and needles.”

This one is just for our PJMedia/Townhall VIP members, so if you’ve been thinking of becoming a member, you can do so here — and don’t forget to use that VODKAPUNDIT discount code.