October 18, 2021

THE REGULATORY STATE: ‘Sprinklegate’ sinks a U.K. bakery’s top sellers after topping is found to be illegal.

He says the decision is a huge deal for his business and also “very f***ing annoying.”

Customers often ask for raspberry glazed donut cookies or a “Birthday Bruce” (a towering slab of 12-layer chocolate cake), Myers said. Both of them prominently feature the outlawed sprinkles.

The doughnut cookies, Myers added, “are not only our best-selling cookie, but they’re utterly sensational.” But for now, they’re off the menu.

“It is HIGHLY unlikely that we will find any legal sprinkles that we will use as a replacement,” Myers wrote. “British sprinkles just aren’t the same, they’re totally s*** and I hate them.”

He added: “I am extremely passionate about sprinkles.”