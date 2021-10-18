October 18, 2021

KAROL MARKOWICZ: The incredible, disappearing — incompetent — Team Biden.

As Americans start to worry about stocking their cupboards and buying Christmas presents, Biden goes more than a week refusing to take any questions. Sorry, but this is unacceptable, no matter who’s president.

Maybe we should’ve known: After all, Biden hid in his basement for much of his presidential campaign, and his aides routinely called early “lids,” telling the press the candidate would be unavailable for the day.

But he wasn’t president then; now he is.

Nor are those of his surrogates not on paternity leave offering more reassurance. Last week, Biden chief of staff Ron Klain retweeted a tone-deaf reference to the supply-chain issues as “high-class problems.” Really? It sure doesn’t feel that high class when people are worrying about getting staples for their home. We all remember the toilet-paper shortages during the pandemic last year; did that feel “high class”?

Asked if holiday gifts would arrive on time, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was positively arrogant: “We’re not the Postal Service,” she huffed.