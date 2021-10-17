October 17, 2021

AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Instead Of Kryptonite, New LGBTQ+ Superman Will Be Crippled By Anyone Using Wrong Pronouns.

Fortunately though, Superman has Al Gore and Greta Thunberg on his side these days: Superman’s Next Big Fight Is Against Climate Change.

Wouldn’t it be easier for DC to stop printing comics and shut down its server farm instead? As Jim Treacher asks, “How many trees have died over the last 80 years to publish magazines about a guy in his underwear punching aliens and robots and bald guys?“