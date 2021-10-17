October 17, 2021

CIA FORGETS PLASTIC EXPLOSIVES IN A WORKING LOUDON COUNTY SCHOOL BUS:

Whoops. The CIA accidentally left a “putty-type” battlefield explosive beneath the hood of a Loudon County, Virginia school bus after a training exercise last week, according to the agency. As a result, elementary and high school students spent two days riding the bus as the explosives bounced around under the hood. Hey, it’s not like “intelligence” is the organization’s middle name or anything.

The explosives had been buried in the school bus’s engine compartment as part of a training exercise for explosive-detecting dogs conducted at Briar Woods High School on March 21–24, CIA sources told theWashington Post. According to Loudon schools spokesperson Wayde Byard, some of the explosives fitted beneath the hood fell deeper into the engine than expected, becoming wedged between the hoses.