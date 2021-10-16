October 16, 2021

STEPHANOPOULOS IS TRYING TO CLEAN UP SOME OF THE RUSSIAGATE MESS, IN HIS ROLE AS DEMOCRATIC OPERATIVE: The name’s Steele, Chris Steele: The discredited British spy is set to be interviewed Monday by George Stephanopoulos.

Delicious. Christopher Steele, the single most discredited actor in the entire Trump Russia Collusion Hoax, is set to be interviewed Monday by George Stephanopoulos, the single most pompous of all the brood of lying, self-important talking heads that spent more than four years trashing Donald Trump.

I know that there is stiff competition for that first title. After all, Steele had to beat out James ‘Higher Loyalty’ Comey, liars and confabulators like John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok and James Clapper. But Steele wins, hands down, because his so-called dossier — full of micturating prostitutes and other fantasies — was the stink bomb that really got the Russia Collusion Delusion going.

Remember the dossier is opposition ‘research’, secretly commissioned and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Even James Comey called it ‘salacious’. But that is far too kind. As Mary McCarthy once said of Lillian Hellman, every word of it, including ‘and’ and ‘the’, is a lie: fantasy fed by dubious sources to a credulous Steele.

But, my, how that steaming pile of merde rocketed through the news cycle. All the coolest spies are Brits, and here we had a certified, genuine former MI6 spook disgorging stuff that might have come out of a novel by John le Carré. Remember all that semi-coded language and Steele’s habit of typing people’s names in ALL CAPS because it made the document seem so much more authentic.

Nothing in the Dossier has been confirmed, much has been disproven. Nearly a year after the man our pantywaist elite loves to hate left office, you’d think that they would find some new lies with which to entertain us.

But no. As a preposterous trailer for the Hulu original shows, the are jumping into this nonsense feet first. Emetic talking head after talking head tells us how ‘historic’ the Dossier and the washed-up spook Steele are. But the only thing historic is the level of gumless credulity swallowing any part the this story requires.