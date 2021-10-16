October 16, 2021

PETE BUTTIGIEG ENJOYS SECOND MONTH OF PATERNITY LEAVE AS SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS WORSENS. “Meanwhile, top toy executive Isaac Larian of MGA Entertainment told Fox News on Thursday that ‘whether the ports are open 24 hours a day or 48 hours a day, you cannot get labor. If you cannot get labor, you cannot get trucks, you cannot get the merchandise out.’ As we noted earlier, the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, a point of entry for 40% of all US containerized goods, more than 80 container ships are at anchor and 64 at berths across the twin ports. The backlog doesn’t stop there as it takes well more than a week for entry into the port. Once the containers are unloaded, it takes another week to leave the port to warehouses. Unfortunately for poor families struggling to afford basic needs this year amid horrendous inflation, the US transportation secretary is MIA.”