October 15, 2021

NOW SHE NEEDS TO BE BROUGHT UP ON CHARGES: Loudoun County School Board Member Resigns Following Daily Wire Investigation. “Beth Barts, a far-left member of the Loudoun County School Board, has resigned from her position. . . . Barts’ resignation comes amidst criticism of the Loudoun County School system, and a recent Daily Wire report that the superintendent of the school district misled the public when he claimed at a June 22 meeting that, to his knowledge, there were no records of assaults in school bathrooms.”

She currently faces a special prosecutor over her efforts to organize harassment of parents criticizing the Board.