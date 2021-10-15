«
»

October 15, 2021

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: The irrational COVID regime is driving many Americans to a healthy noncompliance.

Totally, completely unrelated: Chicago Police Union to Defy Vaccine Mandate and Dare the City to Enforce It.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:48 am
