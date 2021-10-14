October 14, 2021

DATA SHOWS IMMIGRANTS MORE, NOT LESS, LIKELY TO REPORT CRIME: Leftists have claimed for years that immigrants, especially those here illegally, won’t report crimes against them to local police for fear of being hassled or even deported. That claim is reported as gospel throughout the major media to justify sanctuary cities.

But guess what, according to federal data made public today by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), the reality is immigrants, including illegals, are more likely than natural born citizens to report the crimes they suffer. So, expect to see this on top of the homepages of the New York Times, Washington Post and USA Today.

What … it’s not there on any of them you say???