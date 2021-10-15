October 15, 2021

THE ARLINGTON TEXAS GUITAR SHOW RETURNS THIS WEEKEND: “From 10am to 5pm Sat-Sun, one of the country’s leading guitar shows — GuitArlington — will be returning to the Arlington Convention Center, which will be its permanent home for future events. Suppose you have guitars, amplifiers, effects, guitars, parts, or other musical items to sell or trade. In that case, you are allowed to bring anything you can carry into the show at no extra charge for potential buyers/dealers to check out. Masks may be required, so please bring one. Tickets are $20 per person at AmigoGuitarShows.com.”

Here’s my wrap-up of the 2016 show, and a video I shot at the 2007 Arlington guitar show: