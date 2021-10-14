October 14, 2021

OUT ON A LIMB: Sen. Tom Cotton: Biden Should Have Dealt With U.S. Port Operations ‘Months Ago.’ “He celebrates today that they are going to keep the Port of Los Angeles open 24 hours a day, which they probably should have been doing months ago. At the same time the White House is saying you are probably not going to get everything you want for Christmas. Well, who’s going to save Christmas for Americans? Pete Buttigieg? Please. (Transportation Secretary) Pete Buttigieg couldn’t organize a one-car funeral. He is not going to organize our nation’s ports and railroads and highways and airports.”

He can apparently organize some pretty impressive PR ink though.