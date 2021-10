THE TROUBLE WITH EVANGELICAL ELITES IS THEY CRAVE ACCEPTANCE FROM NON-EVANGELICAL ELITES: The Failure of Evangelical Elites. “Here’s the rub: Within Christian circles, particularly those of the leadership class and its associated institutions, the desire to appease religion’s cultured despisers has become a powerful force.”

Given that our society’s elites are garbage, it’s surprising that so many people want their acceptance. And yet.