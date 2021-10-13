October 13, 2021

WIFE INVOLVED IN SUBMARINE SPY CASE IS ANTI-TRUMP, PROGRESSIVE, AND ‘VERY LIBERAL.’

If the couple was MAGA you know the media would have this story plastered on the front pages and make it the lede.

No wonder the media has buried the story about an Annapolis couple trying to sell top-secret submarine secrets to a foreign country.

The New York Times wrote an article about Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, but buried the lede they would have started with it was the opposite: Mrs. Toebbe is a far-leftist.