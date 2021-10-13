October 13, 2021

WE’RE FROM THE GOVERNMENT AND WE’RE HERE TO HELP: Forget What You’re Being Told. Here’s the Real Reason for California’s Trucker Shortage.

What if I told you that in California, the trucker shortage is a self-inflicted wound? What if I told you the wound was inflicted by Democrats? You can’t find your shocked face, can you?

This one is just for our PJMedia/Townhall VIP members, so if you’ve been thinking of becoming a member, you can do so here — and don’t forget to use that VODKAPUNDIT discount code.