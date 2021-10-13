October 13, 2021

QUESTIONS NOBODY IS ASKING: Southwest Airlines Cancellations, Supply Chain Crisis: Where’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg?

“The supply chain disruption is a crisis,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tweeted on Monday. “This will impact every American, especially those who can least afford it. It’s past time for President Biden and Pete Buttigieg to explain what they’re doing about this.”

In a second tweet, Cotton said: “Pete Buttigieg was completely unqualified to serve as Secretary of Transportation. But Biden still picked him. Now, Pete is absent during a transportation crisis that is hurting working-class Americans.”