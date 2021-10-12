October 12, 2021

GLAD TO BE UNHAPPY: Inspiration4 pilot reveals an overlooked, mind-altering problem with going to space.

Sian Proctor made history last month as one of the four passengers on the first all-civilian space mission to orbit. But in a National Geographic interview last week, Proctor revealed that her three-day trip to space was “not enough,” she would “go for longer,” and “at least 50 percent” of her dreams after coming back involve living in space.

It’s an insight into what could become a common feeling: missing space once you’re back on Earth. Companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic all aim to increase access to space, which means more people than ever will get to feel this. This would stand in stark contrast to the sixties-era space race, where global superpowers sent the best of the best on a limited number of missions.

But experiences like Proctor’s could become more commonplace as visitors experience something akin to post-vacation blues.