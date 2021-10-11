October 11, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: There Are A Lot of Brandons. “Everyone hates Joe Biden, and this spontaneous chant is a symptom of the disease infecting his poll numbers. Move over mere COVID – Biden’s numbers have leprosy with some scabies and chlamydia mixed in. And there’s no cure.”

Reminder: The political establishment — virtually all of the Democrats and a large chunk of the GOPe — foisted Biden off on us despite knowing that he was unqualified in the extreme, and that his running mate was no better. When they pose as the responsible adults in the room, remember that they were happy to saddle America with a dysfunctional president at a dangerous time in history, out of a combination of pique and corruption.