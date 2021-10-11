October 11, 2021

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Mom Sues Cops Who Arrested Her for Leaving 14-Year-Old Daughter Home Alone. The police in Texas also searched the family’s home without a warrant, and terrified the teenager by taking her into custody and refusing to let her call her parents for hours. A jury took five minutes to acquit the mother (who lost a year’s pay because she was suspended from her job awaiting the trial). Now Lenore Skenazy, the president of the Let Grow project promoting independence for children, tells how the family is fighting back.