October 11, 2021

FOREIGN COLLUSION: University suspends TPUSA club for criticizing Chinese Communist Party. “Emerson College’s Turning Point USA chapter could be banned from campus after students reported them for handing out stickers critical of the Chinese Communist Party. . . . William P. Gilligan, Emerson’s Interim President, called the stickers ‘disturbing’ and claimed that they featured ‘anti-Chinese messaging inconsistent with the College’s values.’ Per an email the president sent to Emerson’s student body September 30, an official investigation into the incident has been launched.”

Well, I guess Emerson’s “values” involve sucking up to commie dictators who spread disease worldwide and killed over a million people. Nice job, Gilligan!

Also the notion, prevalent among higher-ed administrators, that you can punish students for not sharing your “values” is totalitarian and monstrous. To be fair, many higher-ed administrators are also totalitarian and monstrous.