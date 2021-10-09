October 9, 2021

WHY SHOULD WE LET A PUBLICATION LONG RUN BY ENEMIES OF AMERICA REDESIGN OUR FLAG? The New York Times wants to redesign Old Glory and just… no.

Could it be because all leftists react to the flag like vampires to the cross?*

*Don’t believe me, try it yourself. Start wearing a flag lapel pin. Sooner or later a leftist “friend” will go unhinged, with spittle flying, screaming for you to take it off.**

** At which point you should remove it, and push it close to their faces, and make them back up. Bonus points if they start hissing and screaming “it burns!” Hasn’t happened yet, but hope surges eternal. So far they just call me names and run.