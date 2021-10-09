October 9, 2021

THEY’VE GIVEN HIM LITTLE CHOICE: Joel Kotkin: Elon Musk is Leaving California Behind. “The announcement that Tesla is moving its headquarters to Texas may not be a surprise, but it confirms trends that California’s progressive gentry simply refuse to acknowledge. Tesla, among the diminishing number of large manufacturers based in the state, joins a growing exodus that includes such tech giants as Oracle and Hewlett Packard, financial firms like Charles Schwab, and a host of high-end engineering and business service companies.”