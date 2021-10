WELCOME TO THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS, GOOD BOY! “Finley, the seven-year-old pooch from Canandaigua, New York, can hold six tennis balls in his mouth at once, beating the previous record that was held for a whopping 17 years by another golden retriever in Texas who could fit five. Finley will be featured in the 2022 edition of the Guinness Book of Records and his hoomans are beyond proud.”