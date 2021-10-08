October 8, 2021

COVERING THE IMPORTANT NEWS: The NFL’s Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle’s Michael Dickson. “Joe Buck and Troy Aikman had already stated that the double punt wouldn’t count, and most viewers at home surely thought the same. The yellow flag lying on the turf indicated that the officials on the field felt similarly. But then, after about a 90-second huddle between the officials and Rams head coach Sean McVay, referee Ronald Torbert addressed the crowd and delivered the message that the NFL world badly needed to hear: The kick was legal.”