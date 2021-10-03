October 3, 2021

EVERGREEN HEADLINE: Biden’s approval rating might be higher if he stopped shooting himself in the foot.

Most chief executives offer a mix of good and bad. They might be weak on foreign affairs but strong on domestic policy. Great on the economy but lousy on social issues.

In contrast, it’s hard to think of a single area in which Biden is succeeding. Well, other than the main reason he was elected: not being Donald Trump.

* * * * * * * *

China has stepped up its threats to Taiwan, North Korea is back to firing missiles, and Iran is rattling a uranium-tipped saber across the Middle East. Putin is cozying up to the Taliban and trying to peel off NATO-member Turkey.

With everything going so wrong, Biden could have taken a modest victory lap on COVID-19. More than 95% of Americans aged 65 to 74 received at least one vaccination dose; 85% had two.

Instead of heralding this success, the president recast it as a failure, bashing the unvaccinated minority and suggesting they should be fired from their jobs.

Entering office, Biden promised to resolve the “cascading crises of our era.” At this point, Americans just want him to stop creating new ones.