October 3, 2021

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: Chants of ‘F— Joe Biden’ rain down from NASCAR stands during interview with Talladega winner.

Chants of “F*** Joe Biden ” rained down from the crowd at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway after Brandon Brown captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race victory.

The anti-Biden chants came during Brown’s post-race interview and after telling the reporter that his victory was a “dream come true” the crowd began to loudly shout in unison their displeasure with the president.

The reporter acknowledged the chants and claimed the fans were shouting “let’s go Brandon!”

NASCAR initially posted video of the interview with the chant but later deleted the tweet.

Fox News reached out to NASCAR to inquire why the post was taken down but did not immediately receive a response.