October 2, 2021

CONSERVING CONSERVATISM MOSTLY CONSERVATIVELY: $4 Trillion Reasons Why NYT’s David Brooks Is Insane on Dem Spending.

In the fantasy land of New York Times apostate conservative columnist David Brooks, the crazy Democrat spending agenda serves “moral and cultural purposes.”

Brooks’ new op-ed, headlined “This Is Why We Need to Spend $4 Trillion,” let readers know that he’s been in a “controlled fury.” His reasoning for the self-righteous anger was the sense of “indifference” amongst citizens to the “most consequential legislative package in a generation” during his recent travels across five states. Maybe it’s because Americans are not that gung-ho about sinking the country into a whirlpool of economic misery via out-of-control government spending?

But Brooks pleaded to readers to think differently (or nonsensically) about the destructive Democrat spending agenda: “These packages say to the struggling parents and the warehouse workers: I see you. Your work has dignity. You are paving your way. You are at the center of our national vision.”

In the words of former Washington Post economic columnist Steven Pearlstein, “Welcome, fellow Americans, to the era of the free lunch.”