October 2, 2021

LEFTISTS ARE NEUROTIC. LEFTIST POLITICS IS BUILT AROUND WEAPONIZING NEUROTICISM. “People with left-wing economic political views had higher rates of anxiety disorder symptoms/People with liberal economic views tend to be higher in neuroticism and lower in conscientiousness than their conservative counterparts/The relationship between threat sensitivity and political ideology may be more complex than previously thought.”

By “more complex than previously thought,” they mean “the opposite of what we’ve been telling you for decades.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
